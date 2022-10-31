HC grants bail to Tenkasi shopkeeper who refused to sell candies to Dalit children

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 31, 2022 19:27 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to shopkeeper S. Maheswaran of Panjankulam in Tenkasi district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for practising untouchability and refusing to sell snacks to Scheduled Caste children in the village.

Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail to Maheswaran but refused to grant the relief to co-accused Ramachandran and Sudha. The court was hearing the appeal preferred by the accused in the case against the order passed by Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Tirunelveli who had dismissed their bail petition.

In September, a video of the shopkeeper refusing to selling snacks to a group of Dalit children went viral. He can be heard telling the children that a decision was taken by the elders of an intermediate caste in the village not to sell anything to the Scheduled Caste families. Following the incident, five persons were booked under the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

