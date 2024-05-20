GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to Tangedco Commercial Inspector

Published - May 20, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a Tangedco official from Ramanathapuram district who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe amount.

Justice P. Vadamalai granted bail with certain conditions to Ramesh Babu, working as Commercial Inspector of Tangedco at Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on April 26 for the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case of the prosecution was that the accused persons in the case demanded ₹ 9,000 as bribe from the complainant for shifting an electric wire which was passing above his premises. The State submitted that there was no previous case against the petitioner, the first accused in the case.

The court directed the petitioner to report before the DVAC sleuths, Ramanathapuram, daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

