HC grants bail to suspended SI

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail and suspended the life sentence awarded to a suspended Sub-Inspector of Police, A. Kalidass, by a trial court for gunning down an accused during an interrogation in Ramanathapuram district in 2014.

A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi granted bail and suspended the sentence awarded to Kalidass. The court directed him to stay in Tiruchi and appear before the Judicial Magistrate - I on a daily basis till further orders.

The court was hearing the appeal filed by Kalidass, challenging the life sentence awarded to him by Ramanathapuram Principal District Judge for having shot K. Syed Mohammed dead during an interrogation at SP Pattinam police station.

In his appeal, Kalidass said that a mechanic had filed a complaint alleging that Syed Mohammed had attempted to murder him following a dispute over returning a two-wheeler left for repair. Based on the complaint, the accused was being interrogated at the police station.

During the interrogation, Kalidass claimed, Syed Mohammed attempted to assault him with a knife and in self-defence he fired three rounds from his service revolver at the accused. Had he not opened fire, he would have been stabbed to death by the accused, he said.

He also claimed that even when the accused was secured by the police, he had abused them under the influence of alcohol and used filthy language against them. He had no motive to kill the accused, he said and appealed against the life sentence awarded to him.