HC grants bail to suspended panchayat secretary

November 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to suspended panchayat secretary J. Thangapandian of Virudhunagar district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody after he attacked another man due to previous enmity.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail with conditions to Thangapandian. He was directed to appear before the trial court on the receipt of summons. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner abused the complainant, attacked him with bricks and threatened him with dire consequences. However, the petitioner claimed that he was innocent. The State submitted that the investigation in the case was under way.

Earlier, Thangapandian, panchayat secretary of Pillaiyarkulam Village Panchayat, had been suspended after he had assaulted a senior citizen at a gram sabha meeting held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. The court granted him anticipatory bail in the case after he expressed regret over the incident and submitted that he would file an affidavit seeking unconditional apology before the Judicial Magistrate.