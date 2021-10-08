HC grants bail to suspended Inspector

08 October 2021 21:21 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi of Nagamalai Pudukkottai under Madurai rural district police who was booked for allegedly extorting ₹ 10 lakh from a tailor.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with conditions and directed her to cooperate in the inquiry. She was directed to appear before the investigating officer. The judge said that the investigation was on the right track.

The State informed the court that advocate V. Saravanakumar, husband of Vasanthi, had also appeared before the investigating officer and cooperated in the inquiry.

The tailor K. Asrath had lodged a complaint against Vasanthi alleging that his bag containing ₹ 10 lakh which he had borrowed to set up a tailoring unit was taken away by her and was not returned.

However, Vasanthi denied the allegations levelled against her. She said that following secret information regarding the exchange of fake currency notes, she picked up a few men for an inquiry, but let them go as the bag contained only documents and dresses. She was nabbed by a special team from a lodge in Kotagiri in The Nilgiris district.