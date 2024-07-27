GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to suspended Inspector of Police

Published - July 27, 2024 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to suspended woman Inspector of Police Sathya Sheela of Ramanathapuram district who was arrested in connection with a murder reported in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

The case of the prosecution is that in May, Sathya Sheela was present at the Muthumariamman Temple when a quarrel broke out between two groups of people over installation of a statue in the temple. It is said that Ramasamy and his accomplices assaulted an elderly man, Ramar, with stones and sticks. Ramar had objected to the installation of the statue in the temple.

Sathya Sheela and others had accompanied Ramasamy and she had also assaulted the man. The two groups had previous enmity. Ramar who had suffered grievous injuries was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Later, he succumbed to injuries.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with certain conditions to Sathya Sheela. The court directed the petitioner to appear before the Srivilliputtur police everyday at 10.30 a.m. till further orders and cooperate in the investigation. The petitioner shall not misuse the liberty granted to her by indulging in any further offence and shall not influence the prosecution witnesses. She should be available during the trial, the court directed.

Recently, the court had granted bail with certain conditions to Sathya Sheela in another case in which she had been arrested for receiving money from an accused for not taking action in a POCSO case registered in Pudukottai district.

