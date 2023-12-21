ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to Surveyor

December 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a Surveyor from Thanjavur district who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on the charges of demanding bribe for change of patta.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to Ramesh. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 30. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner, who was a Surveyor, had demanded a bribe of ₹5000 for change of patta. While the petitioner said that he was innocent, the State objected to the bail petition filed by the petitioner. It was submitted that no previous case was pending against the petitioner.

Taking into account that there was no previous case against the petitioner, the court granted bail to the petitioner. He was directed to appear before the trial court on the receipt of summons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US