HC grants bail to Surveyor

December 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a Surveyor from Thanjavur district who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on the charges of demanding bribe for change of patta.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to Ramesh. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 30. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner, who was a Surveyor, had demanded a bribe of ₹5000 for change of patta. While the petitioner said that he was innocent, the State objected to the bail petition filed by the petitioner. It was submitted that no previous case was pending against the petitioner.

Taking into account that there was no previous case against the petitioner, the court granted bail to the petitioner. He was directed to appear before the trial court on the receipt of summons.

