HC grants bail to Sub-Inspector of Survey

December 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to B. Premkumar, a Sub-Inspector of Survey-Town Settlement, Tirupparankundram taluk office in Madurai district. He was arrested on the charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000 from an applicant for processing an application seeking issuance of patta.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail with conditions. The case of the prosecution is that the complainant had applied for patta in his wife’s name. The petitioner had demanded ₹ 10,000 as bribe.

A case was registered. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 10. While the petitioner said that he was innocent, the State submitted that the investigation in the case was pending. The court directed him to appear before Madurai Special Court every month till further orders. He was directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witness.

CONNECT WITH US