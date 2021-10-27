HC grants bail to Sri Lankan woman

MADURAI

27 October 2021 22:04 IST

She illegally landed in India along with a group

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan woman, Sudha, who illegally landed in India.

She was an accused in the case involving 23 Sri Lankan nationals who illegally landed in Madurai.

Justice B. Pugalendhi, who was hearing the petition filed by Sudha, took note of the fact that she had a two-year-old child. Considering the fact that she illegally entered India, the judge directed that she be kept in the special camp in Tiruchi till further orders. However, the court denied bail to her husband Kumar.

NIA probe on

The court took into account the fact that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was investigating a case that was registered in Bengaluru involving Kumar. He was an Indian citizen.

The case of the prosecution was that the 23 Sri Lankan nationals had landed in India illegally. They trusted the words of a Sri Lankan national, Kannan alias Mayuran, who had promised them lucrative jobs in Canada.

On April 27, he took the 23 Sri Lankan nationals in fibre boats and dropped them on a launch in mid-sea. They arrived at Thoothukudi on April 28. The Sri Lankans then reached Madurai. They were provided accommodation in a vehicle body building unit.