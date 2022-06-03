HC grants bail to SI 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a Sub-Inspector of Police from Virudhunagar district who was caught red-handed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police while accepting bribe from an accused.

It is said that the accused in a hurt case, P. Thangamani, was granted anticipatory bail with a condition that he had to report at M. Reddiapatti police station for 30 days. After he signed the register for a week, he did not turn up. He came to the police station after 10 days and told the SI, V. Ramanathan, that he was unwell.

It is alleged that the SI demanded ₹10,000 from Thangamani for not reporting for 10 days. Ramanathan denied the allegations levelled against him, saying a false case was foisted against him.

Justice R. Tharani granted bail to him and directed him to report before Virudhunagar police daily for 30 days.