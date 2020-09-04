HC grants bail to Russ Foundation Director

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to Russ Foundation Director M. Berlin Jose. He and his employee, John Prabhakar, had been remanded in judicial custody in connection with a case of sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl, an inmate of a home run by the foundation.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted bail to the petitioner, Berlin Jose with a condition that he shall surrender his passport and not contact the family of the girl. Taking cognisance of the fact that soon a chargesheet will be filed by the police in the case, the court observed that a continued incarceration of the petitioner was not required.

Earlier, the High Court had set aside the detention order of Berlin Jose and John Prabhakar under the Goondas Act on the ground that their representations were not looked into by the authorities. Following the incident, the private home at Thondaimanpatti in Madurai district had been sealed.