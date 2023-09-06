ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to retired judicial officer

September 06, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a retired judicial officer, P. Ramaraj, who was arrested after he passed certain remarks against a dominant community on a YouTube channel with regard to the recent Nanguneri incident.

Granting bail to the retired judicial officer, Justice G. Ilangovan directed him to appear before police at 10.30 a.m. every day till further orders. The court also directed him to file an undertaking affidavit before the trial court stating that he would not indulge in such activities in future. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on August 14.

