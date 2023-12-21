HC grants bail to men arrested for illegal possession of ivory

December 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to four men who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for illegal possession of ivory.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to P. Murugan, Vinithkumar, Karthikeyan and Sathish Kumar. The petitioners were arrested by Rajapalayam Forest Range officials. The case of the prosecution was that the petitioners were found in illegal possession of ivory. The were booked under the relevant Sections of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

