HC grants bail to men accused of smuggling gold

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to seven persons accused of smuggling gold into India taking into account the fact that they had only acted as carriers. The main accused are yet to be apprehended, the court said.

The court was hearing the bail petition filed by the seven accused - Abdulkayuom, Syed Mohammed Buhari, Gopi, Manikandan, Rizwan Mohamed, Selvakumar and Vijay. The accused were remanded in judicial custody on July 20, 2021.

The case of the prosecution was that based on a tip-off, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, intercepted four people at Tiruchi airport who had arrived from Sharjah.

The officials checked the men after it was found out that they had not made a declaration or paid customs duty. Following the verification check, the officials recovered several kilograms of gold from Gopi, Manikandan, Selvakumar and Vijay.

In the meantime, another team of DRI officials arrested Adbulkayuom, Syed Mohammed Buhari and Rizwan Mohamed who were waiting near the airport to receive the passengers. Inspector of Customs Dharmendra Singh was named as an accused for acting as facilitator.

While the petitioners said that importing of gold was not prohibited under the law, the State denied the contention. Pointing to the fact that the accused smuggled gold in the form of paste by concealing it in their rectum, the State said that there was an intention to smuggle.

Importing gold in the form of sheets, plates, stripes, tubes and pipes were restricted and allowed only through nominated agencies as notified by RBI (in case of banks) and DGFT (for other agencies), the State submitted.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that some of the accused were carriers and the others participated in the offence knowingly or unknowingly.

Such an organised crime cannot be done individually and there must be a network behind it, abroad as well as in India. It must be unearthed. The accused were remanded in judicial custody, but no steps were taken by the officials to take them into custody to find out the network behind the offence, the court said.

Considering the period of incarceration of the accused and failure on the part of the officials to take the accused who only acted as carriers into custody, the court said it was inclined to grant bail to them with strict conditions, for enabling the investigating agency to find out the network and the offenders, abroad as well as in India.