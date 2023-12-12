December 12, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a man from Thoothukudi district who had derogatorily criticised DMK on social media.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to S. John Ravi alias John Ravindranath. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 22 for the offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner had posted a message on social media criticising the DMK, DMK IT Wing president, DMK MP T. R. Baalu and Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T. R. B. Rajaa derogatorily with an intention to create a law and order problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The petitioner submitted an affidavit to the court expressing his regret for the social media post. The State strongly opposed the bail petition.

Taking into account the affidavit filed by the petitioner and the period of incarceration, the court granted bail and directed him to appear before the trial court on receipt of summons as directed by the trial court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.