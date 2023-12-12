HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants bail to man for derogatorily criticising DMK on social media

December 12, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a man from Thoothukudi district who had derogatorily criticised DMK on social media.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to S. John Ravi alias John Ravindranath. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on October 22 for the offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner had posted a message on social media criticising the DMK, DMK IT Wing president, DMK MP T. R. Baalu and Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T. R. B. Rajaa derogatorily with an intention to create a law and order problem.

Thanjavur police registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The petitioner submitted an affidavit to the court expressing his regret for the social media post. The State strongly opposed the bail petition.

Taking into account the affidavit filed by the petitioner and the period of incarceration, the court granted bail and directed him to appear before the trial court on receipt of summons as directed by the trial court.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.