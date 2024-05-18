GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to man, directs him to deposit ₹50,000 towards Kalaignar Centenary Library

Published - May 18, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to a man from Thanjavur district who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for being in possession of banned tobacco products.

Justice P. Vadamalai granted bail to Ganesan and directed him make a non-refundable deposit of ₹ 50,000 to the credit of the High Court Bench account towards the Kalaignar Centenary Library.

The case of the prosecution is that the police during a routine surveillance found that the petitioner and other accused were in illegal possession of over 100 kg of banned tobacco products worth ₹ 1.49 lakh. The court directed the petitioner to report before the police twice daily till further orders.

