HC grants bail to man after he expresses willingness to restore waterbody

January 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a man arrested for illegal sand quarrying in a waterbody after he submitted that he was willing to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of revenue officials.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted bail to Perumal, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on December 4 last year. The case of the prosecution is that Perumal and other accused illegally quarried sand from Ayyanar Kovil Odai in Meiyaunthampatti village in Madurai district and transported it without permission.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the period of incarceration and the petitioner’s willingness to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of the revenue officials, the court said it was inclined to grant him bail with certain conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court directed that the waterbody should be restored to the satisfaction of the revenue officials and the proof should be produced before the court concerned within six weeks, failing which the bail would stand vacated automatically. The petitioner was directed to appear before police every day till further orders and not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses during the investigation or trial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.