GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants bail to man after he expresses willingness to restore waterbody

January 13, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a man arrested for illegal sand quarrying in a waterbody after he submitted that he was willing to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of revenue officials.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted bail to Perumal, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on December 4 last year. The case of the prosecution is that Perumal and other accused illegally quarried sand from Ayyanar Kovil Odai in Meiyaunthampatti village in Madurai district and transported it without permission.

Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the period of incarceration and the petitioner’s willingness to restore the waterbody to the satisfaction of the revenue officials, the court said it was inclined to grant him bail with certain conditions.

The court directed that the waterbody should be restored to the satisfaction of the revenue officials and the proof should be produced before the court concerned within six weeks, failing which the bail would stand vacated automatically. The petitioner was directed to appear before police every day till further orders and not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses during the investigation or trial.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.