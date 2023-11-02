November 02, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an accused who was allegedly involved in an attack on two remand prisoners who had been admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital in April.

The case of the prosecution is that in April, an armed gang entered the hospital and attacked the two remand prisoners, K. Yuvaraj and I. Vignesh of Dindigul district. Yuvaraj and Vignesh had been arrested in connection with a murder case in Dindigul district and remanded in prison in Virudhunagar district.

However, they were shifted to the hospital for treatment as they had suffered injuries.

It was said that the petitioner, A. Natrayan, along with the other accused, entered the hospital, sprayed chilli powder on the police personnel posted there and attacked the two remand prisoners. While the petitioner claimed that he was innocent, the State submitted that there were 13 previous cases, including two murder cases, against him.

Justice G. Ilangovan took into account that the other accused in the case had been granted bail and anticipatory bail. Considering the period of his incarceration, the Judge said he was inclined to grant him bail with certain conditions.

Taking into account that it was a retaliatory attack, the court directed the petitioner to stay in Tiruchi and report before the Judicial Magistrate I, Tiruchi, at 10:30 a.m. daily till further orders.

