HC grants bail to licence holder, manager of explosive storage unit where three persons were killed in a blast

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to the licence holder and the manager of an explosive storage unit in Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district where three persons were killed in a blast while handling a high volume of explosives.

Justice P. Vadamalai granted bail with certain conditions to the petitioners, A. Rajkumar and R. Sethu. The accused had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 1. On May 1, three persons were killed in the blast at the explosive storage unit at Keezha Uppiligundu near Kariapatti.

The case of the prosecution is that at about 8.30 a.m. due to negligence in handling the explosive materials while loading and unloading from vehicles, there was an explosion near RSR Blue Metal Quarry in Kariappatti. Three persons were killed on the spot.

While the petitioners submitted that there was no excessive possession of explosive materials, the State submitted that due to the violation of safety rules in loading and unloading of the explosive materials, the accident took place and three persons were killed on the spot. The investigation into the case was almost complete, it was submitted.

The court took into account that the families of the deceased were paid compensation of Rs.11.50 lakh each and investigation into the case was almost complete and granted bail to the licence holder and the manager. The petitioners were directed to appear before Aviyoor police daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.