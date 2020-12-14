HC grants bail to key accused in fabricated appointment orders case

Madurai

14 December 2020 22:25 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to the main accused in a case pertaining to fabrication of appointment orders for the post of Junior Assistant in various schools in Ramanathapuram district.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted bail to the main accused in the case, Kannan, and directed him to deposit a sum of ₹10 lakh and other sureties to the satisfaction of the Judicial Magistrate, Ramanathapuram. It was said that Kannan who was working as a Superintendent in the office of the Chief Educational Officer and five others connived. The accused in the case received ₹20 lakh and issued fabricated appointment orders.

The court was informed that the investigation in the case had been completed and a final report was filed before the judicial Magistrate concerned.

