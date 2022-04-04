HC grants bail to iridium case accused 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to Ramprabhu who has been accused of cheating two persons with the promise that he would give them 100 times returns from the proceeds of ‘iridium’ he had allegedly sold to an Australian company.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with certain conditions to Ramprabhu. Virudhunagar District Crime Branch Police had arrested him. An FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by Mohammed Thameem Baig, a resident of Chennai.

Thameem Baig said Ramprabhu told him that he supplied iridium to an Australian company and received a sum of ₹10,000 crore towards the transaction. Ramprabhu is said to have shown some documents purported to have been issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

The petitioner induced the complainant that if he paid ₹1 lakh, it would get ₹1 crore in return. Believing his words, the complainant paid the petitioner ₹10 lakh. Since the petitioner had not honoured his promise, he lodged a complaint.

Earlier, the court had dismissed a petition filed by Ramprabhu seeking the quash of the FIR. The court directed the Virudhunagar police to complete the investigation and file the final report before the court concerned in 12 weeks.