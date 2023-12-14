GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to four men who were arrested for smuggling ambergris

December 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to four men who were arrested for smuggling ambergris weighing 10 kg worth ₹10 crore in Nagercoil.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to Arunasalam, Velayutham, Sundar and Narayanan. The case of the prosecution is that on November 15, the Forest Department officials intercepted the vehicle of the petitioners and found ambergris in the vehicle. The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 15.

The State submitted that the seized ambergris was yet to be sent for chemical analysis. The court directed the petitioners to appear before the trial court on receipt of the summons. The petitioners were also directed not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

