HC grants bail to four accused in Vachchakarapatti panchayat vice-president murder case

26 October 2021 21:45 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted bail with conditions to four accused in the Vachchakarapatti Panchayat Vice-President P. Anantharaman murder case. The incident took place on August 20 in Virudhunagar district.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail to Muthurakku, Mariappan, Vijayapandi and Dinesh Babu. The accused Muthurakku, Mariappan and Vijayapandi were arrested by the police on August 21. Dinesh surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate on August 24.

The case of the prosecution was that due to previous enmity with regard to the death of one, Lakshmanan, father of Dinesh, the accused conspired to murder Anantharaman. It was said that the four followed him and hacked him to death.

Lakshmanan, former president of the panchayat, was killed in a road accident. However, the family members of Lakshmanan suspected that Anantharaman had murdered him and made it appear like an accident and plotted revenge.

The court took note of the fact that the accused were in judicial custody for over two months. The State informed the court that the investigation in the case was yet to be completed. The petitioners said that they were innocent.

The counsel representing the petitioners said that the deceased Anantharaman was involved in a number of cases. Some other persons might have murdered him, it was submitted to the court.