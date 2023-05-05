ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to former Inspector of Police

May 05, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to former Inspector of Police Vasanthi with certain conditions. She was dismissed from service following charges of extortion.

Vasanthi was first arrested and placed under suspension in 2021 on charges of extortion and cheating. Subsequently, she was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on March 31, 2023 for attempting to tamper with evidence in the extortion case.

Justice R. Tharani granted bail to petitioner Vasanthi. However, the court said that she would be released only after May 11 as witnesses in the extortion case would be examined before the trial court on that day.

CONNECT WITH US