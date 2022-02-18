HC grants bail to fireworks unit owner 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to the owner of a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district, where five workers were killed and one person was injured in a blast on January 5.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail to A. Poomari, the licence holder of Sri Solai Fireworks Unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, taking into account the fact that the petitioner had paid compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured.

The court also took note of the fact that the petitioner lost her son in the incident. She was willing to give an undertaking to pay the remaining compensation in two months. The State submitted that negligent handling of explosives resulted in the blast.

The Village Administrative Officer of Panayadipatti lodged a police complaint stating that safety measures were not followed at the unit. Poomari was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Explosives Act, and remanded in judicial custody on January 7.

The court directed the petitioner to appear before Virudhunagar police daily for inquiry.