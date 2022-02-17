The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to the owner of RKVM Fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district. Five workers were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a blast at the unit on January 1, 2022.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail with certain conditions to the owner of the fireworks unit, Vazhividu Murugan, after taking into account the fact that he had paid compensation to the families of the victims.

The court also took into account the fact that he was willing to give an undertaking to meet the medical expenses of the injured. The State submitted that the blast at the fireworks unit took place due to the negligent handling of explosives.

The investigation in the case was pending. The Village Administrative Officer, Kalathur, had lodged a police complaint stating that safety measures were not followed at the unit and this had led to the blast killing five persons and injuring eight others.

The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on January 13 for the offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code, Explosives Act and the Explosive Substances Act. He was directed to appear before Virudhunagar police daily for inquiry.