HC grants bail to EPFO official

March 20, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with certain conditions to P. Kabilan, an Enforcement Officer of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Tirunelveli. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI registered a case on a complaint against the Enforcement Officer Kabilan on the allegations that the accused officer demanded a bribe of ₹15 lakh from complainant, who was running a software company in Tirunelveli. The complainant had alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe for not taking action against the company which had reportedly availed the Central Government’s grant under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

Following a complaint, the CBI officials trapped Kabilan red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh as an advance. He has been in judicial custody since February 20.

Justice M. Dhandapani considered the fact that the petitioner had been suspended and also took into account the period of incarceration. The court observed that it was inclined to grant bail to the petitioner with certain conditions. He was directed to appear before CBI, Madurai, everyday at 10.30 a.m. till the filing of chargesheet.

