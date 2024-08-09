HC grants bail to elderly couple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an elderly couple from Virudhunagar district who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for killing their 21-year-old son, an alcoholic, who used to pester them for money.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted bail with certain conditions to the elderly couple. The case of the prosecution was that the son of the petitioners used to torture them continuously by demanding money for consuming liquor and after consuming liquor, he would behave badly. Due to this behaviour, the petitioners killed their son.

Taking into account that the couple hit their son with a pestle (ulakkai) on the fateful day enraged by his behaviour and that there were no antecedents, the court granted bail to the petitioners and directed them to appear before the police everyday for three weeks and thereafter as and when required for interrogation.

