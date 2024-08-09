GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC grants bail to elderly couple

Published - August 09, 2024 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an elderly couple from Virudhunagar district who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for killing their 21-year-old son, an alcoholic, who used to pester them for money.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted bail with certain conditions to the elderly couple. The case of the prosecution was that the son of the petitioners used to torture them continuously by demanding money for consuming liquor and after consuming liquor, he would behave badly. Due to this behaviour, the petitioners killed their son.

Taking into account that the couple hit their son with a pestle (ulakkai) on the fateful day enraged by his behaviour and that there were no antecedents, the court granted bail to the petitioners and directed them to appear before the police everyday for three weeks and thereafter as and when required for interrogation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.