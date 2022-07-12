HC grants bail to DMK MP’s estranged son 

Suriya Siva was arrested based on an omni bus driver’s complaint

Suriya Siva was arrested based on an omni bus driver’s complaint

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to BJP functionary Suriya Siva, estranged son of DMK MP N. Siva of Tiruchi, who was arrested on charges of intimidating an omni bus owner and demanding compensation for the damage caused to his car in an accident near Ulundurpet.

The case of the prosecution is that on June 11, an omni bus of a travel agency hit the car in which Suriya Siva was travelling from behind. The accident was reported to police. A compromise was reached between the parties and the omni bus owner agreed to bear the expenses for repairing the car.

Later, Suriya Siva came to Tiruchi Central Bus Stand along with his men, forced the passengers to alight from the bus. Suriya Siva and his men took away the bus stating that unless ₹5 lakh was paid as compensation, the bus would not be returned. A case was registered on the basis of information given by the bus driver.

Suriya Siva was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on June 23 for offences under various IPC sections. He said the incident took place on June 19, but the complaint was lodged on June 22 and the FIR registered on the same day. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody the next day. He denied the allegations levelled against him.

The State contended that in broad daylight, in the presence of the public, the passengers were forced to get down from the bus and later the bus was taken away illegally. The offence of such nature required strict action and the petitioner should not be released on bail. He had previous assault cases, the State submitted.

Justice G. Ilangovan considered the period of custody of the petitioner and said he was entitled to bail since continuation of judicial custody was not going to serve any purpose. The court directed Suriya Siva to report before Tiruchi police at 10.30 a.m. daily till further orders.