ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to Assistant Inspector of Labour from Virudhunagar

Published - June 22, 2024 06:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an Assistant Inspector of Labour from Virudhunagar who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with conditions to S. Dhayanidhi. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 6.

The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner, who was working as Assistant Inspector of Labour, Virudhunagar, demanded a sum of ₹1 lakh from a complainant for the purpose of deferring a prosecution under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner realised his mistake and in order to show his bona fide paid ₹.50,000 to the District Educational Officer ,Virudhunagar, for the welfare activities of the School for differently abled Children. The State submitted that the investigation in the case had been substantially completed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Considering the period of incarceration and the fact that the investigation was almost complete, the court observed that it was inclined to grant bail to the petitioner with conditions.

The court directed the petitioner to report before the DVAC in Virudhunagar daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US