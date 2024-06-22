GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants bail to Assistant Inspector of Labour from Virudhunagar

June 22, 2024 06:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to an Assistant Inspector of Labour from Virudhunagar who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with conditions to S. Dhayanidhi. The petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on May 6.

The case of the prosecution was that the petitioner, who was working as Assistant Inspector of Labour, Virudhunagar, demanded a sum of ₹1 lakh from a complainant for the purpose of deferring a prosecution under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

Counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner realised his mistake and in order to show his bona fide paid ₹.50,000 to the District Educational Officer ,Virudhunagar, for the welfare activities of the School for differently abled Children. The State submitted that the investigation in the case had been substantially completed.

Considering the period of incarceration and the fact that the investigation was almost complete, the court observed that it was inclined to grant bail to the petitioner with conditions.

The court directed the petitioner to report before the DVAC in Virudhunagar daily at 10.30 a.m. till further orders.

