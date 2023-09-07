ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to accused in Theni land scam case

September 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a 75-year-old man, an accused in the Theni land scam case. Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail with conditions to the petitioner Jeyaraman and directed him to report to Theni CB-CID at 10.30 a.m. everyday till further orders.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner along with the other accused and Revenue officials were involved in grabbing several acres of government land. They had fabricated documents. Bribe was given and received. Considering the facts and the circumstances of the case and that the petitioner was 75 years old and the period of incarceration, the court said it was inclined to grant bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US