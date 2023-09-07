HC grants bail to accused in Theni land scam case

September 07, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a 75-year-old man, an accused in the Theni land scam case. Justice G. Ilangovan granted bail with conditions to the petitioner Jeyaraman and directed him to report to Theni CB-CID at 10.30 a.m. everyday till further orders.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner along with the other accused and Revenue officials were involved in grabbing several acres of government land. They had fabricated documents. Bribe was given and received. Considering the facts and the circumstances of the case and that the petitioner was 75 years old and the period of incarceration, the court said it was inclined to grant bail.