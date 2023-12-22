ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants bail to accused in dhotis, saris theft case

December 22, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a driver who was arrested in connection with the theft of 12,500 dhotis and saris, worth ₹15.45 lakh, stored in a room at Madurai Collectorate in November.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted bail to A. Kumaran of Madurai, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on November 8. While the petitioner claimed that he was innocent, the State objected to his bail petition. It was also submitted that there was no previous case pending against the petitioner, who was the third accused in the case.

Granting him bail, the court directed him to appear before the trial court on receipt of summons. It also directed him not to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

