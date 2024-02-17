HC grants bail to accused after he undertakes to deposit ₹1 lakh towards restoration of waterbodies in Madurai district

February 17, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to a man from Thanjavur district, arrested for illegal transportation of banned tobacco products, after he submitted that he would deposit ₹1 lakh towards restoration of waterbodies in Othakadai and Narasingam in Madurai district.

Justice M. Dhandapani granted bail with conditions to Mohamed Yusuf of Kumbakonam. The case of the prosecution was that in January the accused had illegally transported banned tobacco products worth ₹5 lakh. The petitioner claimed that he was innocent. The State objected to the bail petition.

There was no previous case against the petitioner. He said that he was ready to deposit ₹1 lakh towards the restoration of waterbodies in Othakadai and Narasingam. Taking note of the submission, the court directed him to deposit the amount and the local body authorities to carry out the restoration works. He was directed to appear before the Kumbakonam police daily till further orders.

