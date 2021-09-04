HC grants bail in illegal child adoption case

04 September 2021 19:41 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted bail to Raja and Selvi, both accused in the Madurai illegal adoption case. The main accused in the case is the Director of Idhayam Trust G.R. Sivakumar.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted bail with conditions to Raja, a vegetable merchant and Selvi, a social worker. The court took note of the fact that only the two accused had recommended two couples to adopt children from Idhayam Trust.

The key accused in the illegal adoption case are Sivakumar and his accomplice Madarsha. A woman who was unable to maintain her children had handed them over to the home run by the trust.

Sivakumar had claimed that one infant was affected by COVID-19. He said that he would be taking the infant for treatment to the hospital. But later, he told the woman that her baby died and the final rites were performed as per COVID-19 protocol.

He had actually sold the infant to a childless couple and told them that the legal formalities would be completed later. It is said that he had also sold another infant to another childless couple. Suspecting the activities of Sivakumar, the woman lodged a complaint.

Earlier, the court granted bail to the two childless couples who were also named as accused in the case. Sivakumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He was nabbed by the police when he was on the way to Kerala.