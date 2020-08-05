HC grants anticipatory bail to youth

Madurai

05 August 2020 21:34 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to a youth from Pollachi in Coimbatore district who was booked for uploading a video on freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman.

Justice V. Bharathidasan granted anticipatory bail to I. Dinesh Kumar from Pollachi who was booked by the Ottapidaram police in Thoothukudi district, based on a complaint lodged by M. Murugapoobathy for remarks made on the freedom fighter.

The petitioner said he had only uploaded a video on the book written by Tamil writer Tamilvanan who had criticised Veerapandiya Kattabomman. The book itself has been withdrawn by the legal heirs of the author and the publication, he said.

Moreover, the petitioner said that the original video was made for a Malaysia-based television channel in 2015. He said that he had not committed any offence as claimed by the complainant and sought anticipatory bail.