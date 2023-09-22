ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants anticipatory bail to warden

September 22, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Srinivasarav, the warden of the Srimaan Trust-Battar Gurukulam Padasalai, a Veda Padasalai at Melavasal in Srirangam, in a case pertaining to drowning of three students.

Justice G. Ilangovan directed the petitioner to pay compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each to the family of the deceased. The amount should be deposited before the trial court in Tiruchi district and the legal heirs of the deceased were permitted to withdraw the amount. The court also directed the petitioner to appear before the Srirangam police daily till further orders. The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Badrinarayanan, the founder of the Veda Padasalai.

In May, four students: S. Vishnu Prasath, S. Hari Prasath, A. Gopalakrishnan and S. Abiram slipped into the deep side while taking a bath in the Kollidam river at Srirangam. Gopalakrishnan was rescued by the people in the vicinity. The other three drowned and were washed away.

