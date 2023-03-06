HC grants anticipatory bail to three college students

March 06, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to three college students from Madurai, who had uploaded a video clip of them riding motorcycles while holding liquor bottles in their hands, after they produced a video clip highlighting social responsibility of youth towards fellow citizens, as per the court direction.

Hearing their petitions seeking anticipatory bail, Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira took note of their talent at making videos and had directed them to produce a short video which would educate and sensitise youth towards their responsibility in society in helping fellow citizens rather than creating disorderliness in society. Pursuant to the order, the petitioners produced the short video.

The court took note of the fact that the petitioners had no criminal background and observed that the youngsters were misguided by cheap popularity on social media and without understanding the consequences had indulged in such acts. They have assured that they would not commit such acts in the future and would prove themselves to be worthy citizens by their good behaviour, the court observed while granting anticipatory bail to the petitioners.

The court also directed the petitioners to assist the ward boys at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai in taking care of the patients at the Trauma Care Centre on every Saturday for four weeks.