ADVERTISEMENT

HC grants anticipatory bail to suspended panchayat secretary

October 06, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to suspended panchayat secretary J. Thangapandian of Pillaiyarkulam Village Panchayat in Virudhunagar district. He was suspended after he had allegedly assaulted a senior citizen at the gram sabha meeting held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted the bail to Thangapandian with certain conditions. The case of the prosecution was that the accused had assaulted the complainant Ammaiyappan at the gram sabha meeting held on October 2.

In his petition seeking anticipatory bail, Thangapandian expressed regret over the incident and said that he was willing to file an affidavit seeking an unconditional apology before the Judicial Magistrate concerned. He said that he was ready to cooperate with the prosecution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US