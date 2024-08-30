GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC grants anticipatory bail to Ponn Manickavel

Published - August 30, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Inspector General of Police, Head of Idol Wing CID, A. G. Ponn Manickavel.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy granted bail with certain conditions to Mr. Ponn Manickavel. The court observed there was no prima facie material or pinpointed allegation that the petitioner had screened any other accused or that the investigation in the present case will lead to any further unravelling of truth as to idol theft.

The court observed that for now the allegation was that on account of inimical disposition and to wreak vengeance, he had framed the police officers also without adequate evidence. “I am of the view that in this case, the petitioner can be enlarged on anticipatory bail”, the court observed.

Earlier, this month, Mr. Ponn Manickavel was questioned by the CBI in connection with an idol theft case. The Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe while hearing the petition filed by former Deputy Superintendent of Police I. Kader Batcha who alleged that Mr. Ponn Manickavel had falsely implicated him in an idol theft case.

The court had directed the CBI to probe into the allegations against Mr. Ponn Manickavel. Pursuant to the court order, the CBI has filed a fresh First Information Report citing Mr. Pon Manickavel as an accused based on the representations from Mr. Kader Batcha.

In his petition seeking anticipatory bail, Mr. Ponn Manickavel said the CBI officers had come to his residence on August 10 and seized properties. The conduct of the CBI was illegal. It was done deliberately to tarnish his image, he said, adding that it amounted to interference with the court-monitored investigation. The court directed him to report before CBI, Chennai, everyday at 10.30 a.m. for four weeks and thereafter as and when required for interrogation.

