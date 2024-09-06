HC grants anticipatory bail to NTK functionary Sattai Durai Murugan

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail with certain conditions to Naam Tamilar Katchi functionary Sattai Durai Murugan accused of instigating people said to be party functionaries to pass derogatory remarks against Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar and his family.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy observed that the comments made were unparliamentary, disgusting and unpalatable. More importantly, it can be seen that these persons wanted to comment against the police officer and send him a political message. They have also made comments against the wife of the police officer calling her names.

“This misogynistic depravity and looking at women as sexual objects is the core goondaism prevailing in our society leading to all crimes against women. Therefore, they have to be dealt with sternly”, the court observed. The court was hearing the two petitions filed by Sattai Durai Murugan seeking anticipatory bail.

The court said that only because the petitioner personally had not made any comments, it was inclined to enlarge the petitioner on anticipatory bail in both cases with certain conditions. The court directed him to report before Thillai Nagar police at 10.30 a.m. everyday for three weeks and thereafter as and when required for interrogation.

