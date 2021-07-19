HC grants anticipatory bail to man who allegedly shared a morphed image

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of having shared a morphed image of former AIADMK Minister and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C. Raju on social media.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M. Arulraj from Thoothukudi district, the second accused, who was booked by the Kayathar police for having shared the post of the morphed image of the former Minister on social media that claimed that he was dead.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner with conditions. Earlier, the court had dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by the first accused, Sankarasubbu of Thoothukudi district.

Dismissing the petition of the first accused, Justice Chandrasekharan observed that claiming that a person was dead when he was alive, is a serious offence. It affected the near and dear ones of that person. Even if it was just a forwarded message, the veracity of the same must have been verified, the judge said.

It was alleged that when the complainant had questioned the accused for having posted the morphed image of the former Minister on social media, he was verbally abused and criminally intimidated. The accused were apprehending arrest by the Kayathar police in Thoothukudi district.

In his petition, Arulraj said that the first accused in the case had created the social media post and he had only shared the post on social media. Further, he added that it was the first accused who had verbally abused and criminally intimated the complainant. The petitioner claimed that he was innocent.