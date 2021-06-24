HC grants anticipatory bail to man after he regrets violating COVID-19 protocol

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man from Tiruchi who along with his associates had abused police personnel when they questioned the group for not following COVID-19 protocol. They were not wearing face masks.

The petitioner, Kaja Hussain, filed an undertaking affidavit to the court giving an unconditional apology for the incident. He undertook that he would not be involved in such offences in the future. He paid ₹10,000 to Advocate Clerks Welfare Association as directed by the court.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan took note of the fact that the petitioner had filed the undertaking affidavit expressing regret for the entire incident and also gave an undertaking that he would not involve himself in such activity in the future.

Taking into consideration the fact that he had complied with the direction given by the court, the judge granted anticipatory bail with conditions.