HC grants anticipatory bail to journalists

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to two Tamil journalists who were booked for interviewing inmates of a Sri Lankan refugee camp in Kanniyakumari district on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted anticipatory bail to R. Sindhu and R. Ram Kumar, journalists with Tamil magazine ‘Junior Vikatan’. The duo apprehended arrest by Kanniyakumari district police after two cases were booked against them under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The case of the prosecution was that the journalists had trespassed into the Sri Lankan refugee camp and tried to incite the people there against the CAA. The journalist denied the charges and claimed to be innocent.