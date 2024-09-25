HC grants anticipatory bail to former school correspondent

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a former school correspondent of an aided minority school in Madurai who has been accused of harassing a school teacher.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted anticipatory bail with certain conditions to Seth Daniel Raj. The court observed that it appeared that there was a dispute with regard to the administration of the society and schools. Civil suits were pending between the petitioner and the erstwhile administrators.

The main contention of the petitioner was that the complaint itself had been foisted at the instance of the rival group, in order to remove him from the administration. It was said that after the registration of the cases, the administration had been shifted from the petitioner and another management had taken charge of the administration of the School. The court directed him to appear before Tallakulam police till further orders and cooperate with the investigation.