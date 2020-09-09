HC grants anticipatory bail to film producer

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to film producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja. He had earlier appeared before the Ramanathapuram police for an inquiry in connection with a case pertaining to a chit fund scam.

Justice V. Bharathidasan granted the relief to Gnanavel Raja. The film producer said that he had nothing to do with the scam or the people involved in it. It was said that one Neethimani who had acquired the theatrical rights of one of the movies produced by Gnanavel Raja was involved in the scam.

Gnanavel Raja said that Neethimani, Neethimani's wife Menaka and one Anand were named accused in the scam based on a complaint lodged by one Thulasimanigandan. Thulasimanigandan and 58 others had invested ₹3 crore in the chit fund firm and the amount was not repaid.